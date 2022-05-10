Sheriff chopper video shows fight break out at 'Mayhem at Lake George 2022' event

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Volusia County had their hands full over the weekend as a fight broke out at the crowded "Mayhem at Lake George 2022" event.

The sheriff's office helicopter captured the massive crowd from the air and showed several men involved in a fight on a floating stage that continued into the water.

One man could be seen bleeding heavily from the face but it's unclear what led up to the fight or how many people were involved.

Sheriff chopper video shows chaos at 'Mayhem at Lake George 2022'

On Facebook, authorities said arrests were made and citations were issued but the department didn't provide specifics.

The event was marketed on Facebook as a "huge flotilla/gather" on the Juniper sandbar for 12 hours and showed nearly 2,500 were interested in attending.