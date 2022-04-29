Senator Manny Diaz Jr. appointed as Florida's next commissioner of education

On Friday, the State Board of Education (SBOE) voted unanimously to appoint Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. to serve as Florida’s next Commissioner of Education.

Diaz Jr. is the first Hispanic Commissioner of Education in Florida’s history. The vote follows Governor DeSantis’ recommendation to the SBOE to appoint Senator Diaz as Education Commissioner last week.

His appointment is effective June 1, 2022. Commissioner Corcoran formally leaves the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) on May 1, 2022. The SBOE named Senior Chancellor Jacob Oliva to act as interim Commissioner from May 2, 2022, to May 31, 2022. The Florida Constitution charges the State Board of Education with the “supervision of the system of free public education,” including the appointment of the Commissioner of Education.

“I am incredibly thankful for Governor DeSantis’ commitment to improve the quality of education we provide to our students, and for the opportunity to build upon the amazing work that Commissioner Corcoran and the Florida Department of Education have accomplished,” said Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. “I am extremely humbled and appreciative of the faith and trust that the State Board of Education has placed in me. Rest assured, Florida will continue to serve students, parents, and educators in our quest to provide students with a world-class education that meets the unique and individual needs of all students.”

Senator Diaz has served in the Florida Legislature since 2012.

“From our time in the legislature until now, Senator Diaz has been an absolute warrior for students, parents and educators. His dedication to Florida families will endure as he steps into the role of Commissioner of Education,” said current Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my three years as Commissioner, I am grateful for the leadership of our Governor and the support of our State Board of Education and our Department’s staff and know Florida’s education system is in great hands with Manny Diaz.”