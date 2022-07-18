Watch Now
Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings announces positive COVID-19 test

Demings spoke at Florida Democrats event over the weekend
Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., stands with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., as she announces her impeachment managers during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 10:57:30-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Just days after she spoke at the Florida Democrats Leadership Blue gala, Democratic Senate candidate Representative Val Demings announced she has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Politico's Gary Fineout, Representative Demings' office said she'd been isolated, and her symptoms are mild.

Demings, the likely Democratic nominee to face incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio in the November general election, has been turning in impressive fundraising numbers recently.

Politico's Marc Caputo reported Demings raised $12.5 million in the last quarter and has $12 million in the bank, just behind Senator Rubio's $14 million. Still, Rubio leads Demings by anywhere from five to 11 points in polling in mid-July.

