Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings announces positive COVID-19 test

TAMPA, Fla. — Just days after she spoke at the Florida Democrats Leadership Blue gala, Democratic Senate candidate Representative Val Demings announced she has tested positive for COVID-19.

I’ve tested positive for COVID and am currently isolating with mild symptoms. Thank you for the many well-wishes, and stay safe. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) July 18, 2022

According to Politico's Gary Fineout, Representative Demings' office said she'd been isolated, and her symptoms are mild.

Demings, the likely Democratic nominee to face incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio in the November general election, has been turning in impressive fundraising numbers recently.

Politico's Marc Caputo reported Demings raised $12.5 million in the last quarter and has $12 million in the bank, just behind Senator Rubio's $14 million. Still, Rubio leads Demings by anywhere from five to 11 points in polling in mid-July.