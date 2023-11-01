Seminole Tribe to launch craps, roulette, and sports betting in December

The Seminole Tribe of Florida announced that they will move forward with an expansion of casino games after a gaming compact was approved by the Tribe and the State of Florida in 2021.

Last Wednesday, the US Supreme Court rejected an attempt to block the compact's implementation.

The Seminole Tribe and Seminole Hard Rock will launch craps, roulette, and sports betting at all six Seminole Casinos in December.

“The Seminole Tribe thanks the State of Florida, the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Department of Justice for defending our Compact. By working together, the Tribe, the State, and the federal government achieved a historic legal victory,” said Marcellus Osceola Jr., Chairman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

The expansion will launch in multiple locations from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11.

“The Seminole Tribe of Florida’s new initiative will create jobs, increase tourism, and provide billions in added revenue for our state,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I was proud to work with the Tribe on our historic Gaming Compact and I look forward to its full implementation.”