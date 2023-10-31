Semi-truck crashes into train after failing to stop for railroad crossing: FHP

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — A semi-truck crashed into a train, causing closures on US-27 in Glades County Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the semi-truck was traveling south on US-27, negotiating a right curve while it approached a railroad crossing near Boar Hammock Ranch Road.

The railroad crossing signals were activated, causing the crossing gate to lower and the conductor of the train, which was traveling north, to alert traffic with whistle blows.

The semi-truck failed to stop for the crossing, which led the driver, a 43-year-old man, to hit the brakes and steer right before crashing into a guardrail and the right side of the second train car.

Train cars two through 10 were dislodged from the tracks and derailed.

The semi-truck driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The train conductor, 39, was uninjured.

FHP said they're still in the midst of the cleanup process, which has closed travel lanes of US-27 at the crossing location.