Security and safety preparations underway for the 3rd Republican Debate

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — Miami is preparing for the third republican debate, which takes place downtown at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday night.

Plans for safety and security outside of the venue are already underway.

“I would say the most important aspect of planning and securing the venue is really our intelligence gathering,” shared Stuart Kaplan.

Kaplan is a former special agent with the FBI. He’s worked on many large-scale events and knows the intricacies that go into making sure the debate stage and surroundings are secure.

“We try to remove anything that is portable, we also use fences and barricades to try and funnel people into the venue in a very orderly fashion, and of course, most importantly, if, in fact, there are protestors that show up, we want to make sure they as far away from the venue as possible,” he explains.

Monday, the setup was already underway, with barricades going into place around the venue.

Kaplan said some things to expect come Wednesday would be double perimeter security. Attendees would have to go through checkpoints that may include x-raying, magnetometers, and potentially facial recognition technology.

There could also be K-9 units trained to locate bomb threats. And, of course, heightened security both inside and outside the perimeter.

Kaplan said that’s mainly due to conflict overseas and the protests and tensions we’ve already seen in Miami for similar events.

“We want to be ahead of this and not be caught short, so those measures are being implemented right now,” Kaplan shared.

Miami Police say they will have officers assigned to the outer perimeter of the Adrienne Arsht Center as well as patrolling the area. The county will also have officers in the area and on standby if needed.

There will also be some road closures in the area that attendees need to watch out for.

Biscayne Blvd between NE 11 Street and 15 Street will be closed. As well as N. Bayshore Drive between NE 13th and 15th Street. The City of Miami has designated what they are calling a ‘free speech zone’ on the east side of N. Bayshore Drive and NE 14th Street for protestors and supporters to gather.

Kaplan said the most important thing for attendees, as with any event, is to keep your personal security at the forefront and always have a plan in place.

“If, in fact, you arrive on scene and it seems somewhat chaotic, you may have to have that presence of mind to turn around and say it may not be in your best interest to attend that night. I say that reluctantly, but those are the times we are living in. But your safety is first and foremost,” stated Kaplan.

