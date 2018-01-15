SeaWorld offering free admission throughout 2018 for kids 5 and under

For a limited time, SeaWorld in Orlando is offering free admission for children 5 years old and younger.

The park is offering a Preschool Card, which gets kids 5 and under into the park as many times as they like until Dec. 31, 2018.

This offer does not include taxes, service fees, parking or other separately ticketed events or discounts.

It is only good for Florida residents and online registration is required.

A voucher and valid form of ID ( a copy of a certified birth certificate or travel passport) must be presented at the ticket window to receive your Preschool Card.

According to SeaWorld's website, the offer is available through May 13, 2018.

Offer valid for a limited time and subject to change and/or cancellation without notice.

