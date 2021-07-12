Watch
Search at Florida condo collapse site revives memories of past tragedies

Anonymous/AP
FILE - This April 19, 1995, file photo shows the north side of the Alfred Murrah Federal Building after a car bomb blast in Oklahoma City. Rescuers who responded to past disasters say the search for victims of the Florida condo collapse that occurred on June 24, 2021, brought back memories of the Oklahoma City bombing and the Sept. 11 attacks. (AP Photo, File)
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 12:52:12-04

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers who responded to past disasters say the search for victims of the Florida condo collapse brought back memories of the Oklahoma City bombing and the Sept. 11 attacks.

They say the crews in Surfside will carry on with the same commitment and care, even though authorities this week officially gave up on finding any survivors.

Retired Oklahoma City Fire Chief Greg Marrs spent more than two weeks digging through the rubble of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building in 1995.

He recalled the urgent search for survivors and then the heartbreak of pulling bodies from the rubble.

