SCOTUS denies Florida's request to allow enforcement of "adult live performance" law

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has denied the state of Florida's request to allow immediate enforcement of a law targeting "adult live performances" as a legal battle over the measure's constitutionality plays out in lower courts.

The law, which makes it a misdemeanor for a restaurant or bar to knowingly admit a child to an "adult live performance,” remains on hold across the state by order of a federal district court.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch indicated that they would have lifted a stay on the law, allowing it to take effect.

In a statement attached to the decision, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said the majority was not taking a position on the merits of the First Amendment case or the scope of the injunction -- only that Florida's request of the court was not appropriate at this stage.

Litigation over the law that opponents call anti-drag will continue at the 11th Circuit.

