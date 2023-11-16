Watch Now
SCOTUS denies Florida's request to allow enforcement of "adult live performance" law

Opponents have labeled the law "anti drag"
Patrick Semansky/AP
The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, June 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 4:16 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 16:16:42-05

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has denied the state of Florida's request to allow immediate enforcement of a law targeting "adult live performances" as a legal battle over the measure's constitutionality plays out in lower courts.

The law, which makes it a misdemeanor for a restaurant or bar to knowingly admit a child to an "adult live performance,” remains on hold across the state by order of a federal district court.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch indicated that they would have lifted a stay on the law, allowing it to take effect.

In a statement attached to the decision, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said the majority was not taking a position on the merits of the First Amendment case or the scope of the injunction -- only that Florida's request of the court was not appropriate at this stage.

Litigation over the law that opponents call anti-drag will continue at the 11th Circuit.

