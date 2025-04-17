Ruskin man wins $2 million from scratch-off lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — According to the Florida Lottery, 42-year-old Joel Miranda Roman, from Ruskin, claimed a $2 million prize from the $2,000,000 100X Cashword scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Roman decided to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $1,280,000.

His winning ticket was purchased from Sunoco Food Mart at 1202 N. Tamiami Trail. The retailer received a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.