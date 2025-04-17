Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Ruskin man wins $2 million from scratch-off lottery

lottery.jpg
Florida Lottery
lottery.jpg
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — According to the Florida Lottery, 42-year-old Joel Miranda Roman, from Ruskin, claimed a $2 million prize from the $2,000,000 100X Cashword scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Roman decided to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $1,280,000.

His winning ticket was purchased from Sunoco Food Mart at 1202 N. Tamiami Trail. The retailer received a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.


"To keep hitting stone walls trying to resolve the matter—that’s not consumer friendly"

A retired law enforcement officer thought he took all the right steps when someone stole his identity and opened a new phone line, but he was still left with the bill.

Identity theft leaves Florida man with unexpected phone bill, then Verizon denied his fraud claim

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.