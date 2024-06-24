Roe v. Wade was overturned 2 years ago; here's what's happened in Florida since then

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — June 24 marks two years since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

That ruling gave the power back to the states to decide on abortion laws, and Florida took no time to take a stand.

Here's a deeper look at the events that have transpired since then:

July 5, 2022 - House Bill 5 bans abortion at 15 weeks

Just more than a week after the historic overturn of Roe v. Wade, Florida's 15-week abortion ban, House Bill 5, was to take effect. Known as the Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality Bill, it prevented abortions after 15 weeks. It was passed during that legislative session but was quickly challenged in court. A state judge blocked enforcement of that law from going into place while arguments were heard.

April 14, 2023 - Governor signs six-week abortion ban

As the 15-week ban was being challenged, Florida Republicans filed an even stricter abortion ban the following year. In 2023, the heartbeat protection act, known as SB 300, made abortion illegal after six weeks, with exceptions such as cases of rape, incest, and human trafficking until 15 weeks of pregnancy. Other exceptions included cases of imminent fatal fetal abnormalities and declining health of the mother.

April 1, 2024 - Florida Supreme Court upholds 15-week ban

Neither of the two stricter abortion bans could go into place until the Florida Supreme Court ruled on that initial 15-week ban lawsuit. And they did that on April 1 of this year, ruling that Floridians' constitutional right to privacy does not include an abortion. The 15-week ban was upheld, allowing the ban to go into place immediately, with the six-week abortion ban kicking in just 30 days later.

June 24, 2024 - Six-week abortion ban now in place

Right now, abortion is illegal after six weeks of pregnancy in Florida. Florida is one of only three states with a six-week abortion ban, including Georgia and South Carolina. But abortion rights advocates are hoping to change that by getting enough signatures to allow Florida voters to decide.

November 5, 2024 - Florida Amendment 4 on the ballot

That brings us to this November. As an abortion referendum known as Amendment 4 will be on the ballot, voters will choose yes or no—yes to establish a constitutional right to an abortion before fetal viability, which is usually 24 weeks, or no to not. A 60% super-majority vote is needed to make it a law. The choice comes down to your voice and your vote.