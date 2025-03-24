River otters at large after escaping Wisconsin zoo during snowstorm

The search for two river otters is underway after they escaped from the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Suamico following a snowstorm Thursday.

Zoo officials on Facebook say it happened in the early morning hours on March 20. Otters Louie and Ophelia managed to wiggle out of their enclosure through a small breach buried in the fencing.

The next morning, zookeepers noticed their absence during their morning rounds. A professional tracker was brought in to assist in locating the missing otters.

Surveillance footage shows both otters escaping their enclosure, enjoying the recent snowfall by sliding on their bellies and exploring the zoo grounds and nearby woods.

Zoo officials say the otters appear to be sticking around the outer perimeters of the zoo property and will likely remain close by. They say this behavior is typical for otters, as they are territorial and prefer to stay close to what’s comfortable and known to them.

Zoo officials note that Louie and Ophelia were born in the wild and brought into human care, but they are not a danger to the public and are unlikely to approach people.

The zoo continues to watch motion-activated cameras to monitor the area for signs of activity and will continue to work with trackers to bring the pair home.