Richard Spencer's white nationalist event at University of Florida to cost taxpayers $224,000

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials in a Florida city say a speaking event featuring white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida last fall will cost taxpayers at least $224,000.

The Gainesville Sun reports Gainesville city commissioners decided Thursday not to send the university a bill for costs. Alachua County officials sent the university a $302,000 bill earlier this month for its costs connected to the event.

The university previously estimated it would spend $600,000 on security at the October event to ensure no repeat of violent clashes connected to a white nationalist gathering in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one dead in August.

Thousands of protesters ended up drowning out Spencer with chanting, and he ended his Florida speech early.

Florida’s governor had declared a state of emergency for the event.

