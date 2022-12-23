Returning a holiday gift or unwanted item this season? It could be harder, depending on the store

TAMPA, Fla. — Retail returns are a billion-dollar business. Consumers took back $761 billion in merchandise in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation.

Depending on where an item was purchased, consumers may find it more difficult — or easier — to return it to the seller.

According to a new survey by goTRG, 60 percent of retailers are changing return policies. Some of them, pushed by higher costs and lower profits, are shortening the amount of time you have to return and item and are adding restocking fees.

Edgar Dworsky, the founder of Consumer World, a non-profit consumer news site, warns that consumers need to know the return policy before they try to return something.

“Because that way, when you get up to the counter and you have a problem, you know, are you square within the policy,” Dworsky said.

Dworsky told ABC Action News there's a bright side to returns this year. Many major retailers announced a more generous return policy.

“We are seeing typically 60, 90 days, or even longer than 90 days for some of these policies," he said. "So that really gives people a lot of time.”

Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Costco, Home Depot, kohls, Macy’s and others offer 90 days to return most items.

What hasn't changed, however, are complex return policies designed to prevent fraud.

When giving a gift, give the recipient a gift receipt. The store needs proof it was purchased there. They can often look the item up if you used your credit card.

No doubt returns can be a hassle. This is why Safety Harbor resident David Mauerer created Convee.

It's a service that will pick up your unwanted item and handle the entire return for under $10.

Or users can pay $10.95 a month for unlimited returns.

Other companies offer a similar service, including return queen and DoorDash.

Remember, whether you're hiring a service or doing it yourself, make sure you follow the retailer's return policy.