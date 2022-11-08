Report: Trump says if DeSantis runs 'he could hurt himself very badly'

TAMPA, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump fired another shot across the bow of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, warning him against seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump called DeSantis "our competitor" before saying DeSantis "could hurt himself very badly" if he ran.

"If he runs, he runs," Trump said, according to the Journal. "If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won't be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign."

The comments come after Trump called DeSantis, "Ron DeSanctimonious" during a recent rally in Pennsylvania. The comment drew a rebuke from some conservatives who said Trump shouldn't target DeSantis with criticism.

For his part, DeSantis has remained quiet on the issue of challenging Trump for the nomination. DeSantis has become a fundraising juggernaut among conservatives and has positioned himself as the strongest competition to Trump.

According to the Journal, "Republicans who know the Florida governor well say he is seriously considering running for president, reluctant to give in to demands to wait his turn."

Trump teased a presidential announcement for next week, though nothing has been confirmed.