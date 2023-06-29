Report: NFL suspends Titans tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere six games for gambling

NEW YORK — Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will be suspended six games for violating the NFL's gambling policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Petit-Frere, a Tampa native, said in a statement to ESPN that the gambling did not involve the NFL was legal in Tennessee. He claimed the suspension came because the activity happened at the Titans facility.
Titans’ OT Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Petit-Frere is adamant that he did not bet on NFL games. But he is being suspended for betting on other sports at the workplace.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2023
His statement to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/mvXfig5V10
Petit-Frere was set to be the Titans' only returning starter from a disappointing 2022 campaign.