Report: NFL suspends Titans tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere six games for gambling

Tampa native said gambling wasn't on football
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) pull to run block during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jun 29, 2023
NEW YORK — Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will be suspended six games for violating the NFL's gambling policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Petit-Frere, a Tampa native, said in a statement to ESPN that the gambling did not involve the NFL was legal in Tennessee. He claimed the suspension came because the activity happened at the Titans facility.

Petit-Frere was set to be the Titans' only returning starter from a disappointing 2022 campaign.

