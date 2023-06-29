Report: NFL suspends Titans tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere six games for gambling

NEW YORK — Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will be suspended six games for violating the NFL's gambling policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Petit-Frere, a Tampa native, said in a statement to ESPN that the gambling did not involve the NFL was legal in Tennessee. He claimed the suspension came because the activity happened at the Titans facility.

Petit-Frere was set to be the Titans' only returning starter from a disappointing 2022 campaign.

