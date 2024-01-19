Remains of Florida panther found, marking the 3rd death of 2024: FWC

The remains of a Florida panther were found on Wednesday, making it the third panther death of 2024.

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) believe the animal, which was found on County Road 833 in Hendry County, was hit by a vehicle. They added this is the most common cause of death for panthers.

The female panther was two and a half years old. All three panthers who died in 2024 were found in Hendry County. An FWC report lists 13 total deaths last year, with a noticeable rise in November.

According to the FWC, the animals are listed as an endangered species, making it illegal to harm or harass them. There are currently around 120-230 adult panthers in the population.

If you see an injured or dead panther, you can report it to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.