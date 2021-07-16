Recovery effort at collapsed Florida condo could end soon

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Efforts to recover human remains from the debris of a South Florida condominium are nearing an end.

Miami-Dade police identified six more victims of last month’s Surfside condo collapse on Thursday, meaning that 92 of the 97 confirmed dead have been identified.

County officials have accounted for at least 240 people connected to the building, with just a few still classified as “potentially unaccounted for.”

The news comes just after harrowing 911 calls were released from the night of the Champlain Towers collapse.

“Yes, I’m in Champlain Towers. Something's going on here. You've got to get us out of here,” said one caller who said she couldn’t escape through a staircase because it was blocked.

In one recording, a caller repeatedly said, “Oh my God,” struggling to put what she was what happening around her into words.

Another caller said that all he could see was smoke around him. One of the callers said it seemed like “something underground” exploded.

And as the investigation into the Champlain Towers collapse continues, other buildings in South Florida are being scrutinized. A three-story apartment building in the county was evacuated Thursday night when a section of roof fell to the ground. No injuries were reported.