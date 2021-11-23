Watch
Publix, Winn-Dixie limit some Thanksgiving items

Marta Lavandier/AP
Canned pumpkin and graham cracker shell crusts are for sale at a Publix Supermarket, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in North Miami, Fla. First, the good news: There is no shortage of whole turkeys in the U.S. this Thanksgiving. But those turkeys — along with other holiday staples like cranberry sauce and pie filling — could cost more. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Posted at 8:42 AM, Nov 23, 2021
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida-based grocery chains are limiting the number of items sold to customers ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials say Publix and Winn-Dixie are placing limits on some items due to the ongoing supply chain issues.

Lakeland, Florida-based Publix operates nearly 1,300 stores across seven states in the Southeast. Jacksonville, Florida-based Winn-Dixie has stores in five Southern states.

Last week, Publix began limiting customers to two each of key Thanksgiving items including canned cranberry sauce, pie filling, jarred gravy, cream cheese and bacon.

Winn-Dixie is limiting turkeys to one per customer.

