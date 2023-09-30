Progressive will not renew some policies in Florida

Progressive has announced it will not renew certain policies in Florida.

Regardless, the company says it will reassure its commitment to the state.

According to a Progressive spokesperson, the company will provide replacement policies through Loggerhead Reciprocal Interinsurance in collaboration with state officials and the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.