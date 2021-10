Floridians can now pre-order a voucher for a new specialty license plate.

Part of the proceeds for the Florida Native License Plate will benefit the Florida Native Plant Society.

According to its website, the FNPS promotes "the preservation, conservation, and restoration of the native plants and native plant communities of Florida."

For the plates to be mass-produced, there must be 3,000 vouchers purchased first.

Click here to order a voucher.