Powerball lottery drawing for January 3, 2018: No winning tickets sold; jackpot now $550 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to climb higher.

After no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday's $460.9 million drawing, the jackpot is growing to an estimated $550 million for Saturday's drawing. The cash value lump sum is an estimated $347.9 million.

It is the the ninth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and biggest Powerball jackpot since a 53-year-old Massachusetts woman won a $758.7 million prize last August.

There have been 20 consecutive drawings without a winner since a ticket sold in Louisiana matched all six numbers in the $191.1 million Powerball jackpot drawing on October 25.

Wednesday's numbers were 2, 18, 37, 39, 42 with 12 as the Powerball.

There were a total of 281,315 winning tickets sold in Florida for Wednesday's drawing. Two tickets matched all five numbers and are worth at least $1 million. Eleven other tickets sold in the state matched four numbers and the Powerball and are each worth at least $50,000.

The deadline to buy tickets for Saturday night's drawing is 10:00 p.m. EST. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

People dreaming of winning big can also play for another giant prize. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night's drawing is $418 million.