Poll: Trump leads DeSantis by a 24-point margin in Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis' shaky rollout to his presidential campaign is not helping him gain any ground against former President Donald Trump, even in DeSantis' home state.

According to a new poll from Florida Atlantic University/Mainstreet Research, Trump leads DeSantis among registered Republicans in Florida by a 57-33% margin, with no other candidate eclipsing 3%.

Trump crushes DeSantis among Republican voters over 50 years old, with only voters aged 18-34 picking DeSantis by a nearly 9% margin.

On the other hand, DeSantis is the second choice of 45% of Florida Republican voters, with Trump a second pick among 23% of Florida Republicans.

FULL POLL RESULTS HERE : FAU poll

When pollsters asked what issue was their top focus heading into the 2024 election, the economy was number one, with immigration and abortion in second and third place, respectively.

Back to Trump, some ominous news in the poll found 45% of all voters believed Trump committed a crime in the "various investigations" of him and his administration. 44% of all voters said Trump didn't commit a crime, and 11% said they didn't know.

When pollsters asked about prejudice against Jewish Americans, 60% said it was a very serious or somewhat serious problem facing the country.

Pollsters also asked voters in Florida if "racism and bigotry in the U.S. is on the rise, on the decline, or is staying about the same. By a 56%-18% margin, voters in Florida said racism and bigotry are on the rise.

In one other area that is starting to catch a lot of attention of Floridians, 60% of voters in Florida said climate change is a very serious or somewhat serious problem. Conversely, 37% of Florida voters said climate change was not a very serious or no problem at all.