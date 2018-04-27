Police: Florida man kicked swans in the head at park while practicing karate

Associated Press
9:52 AM, Apr 27, 2018
12:05 PM, Apr 27, 2018

Rocco Mantella

Orange County Sheriff's Office, WFTV

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police say they've arrested a 34-year-old Florida man after people at a park saw him kicking swans in the head.

An arrest report says police were called Thursday morning to Orlando's Lake Eola Park, which is known for its swans and swan-shaped paddle boats.

Multiple people told officers they saw Rocco Joseph Mantella kicking swans "as hard as possible" as he appeared to practice karate.

The report says Mantella also kicked a sleeping duck.

The Orlando Sentinel reports one witness told investigators Mantella appeared to laugh when he saw her reaction.

Mantella was arrested on a cruelty to animals charge and remained in the Orange County Jail on Friday. Jail records don't list a lawyer for him.

