Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Police: 3 dead, 6 others hurt in shooting at Florida graduation party

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 18:32:39-04

MIAMI (AP) — Police say three people are dead and at least six others injured following a shooting at a Florida graduation party, the latest in a string of such violence in the Miami area.

Miami-Dade police Director Freddie Ramirez told news outlets Sunday that one of those killed was a state corrections officer.

Ramirez said the party at a strip mall was ending when one or more vehicles “pulled up and began to fire into the crowd.”

The identities of those killed and wounded were not immediately released Sunday.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. in the suburb of Kendall.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.