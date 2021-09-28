'Person of interest' in Orlando college student Miya Marcano's disappearance found dead

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have found the body of a maintenance worker who was considered a person of interest in the case of a Florida college student who has been missing since Friday.

Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, was found dead from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment on Monday.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano. They say she was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday at the Arden Villas apartment complex in Orlando.

Authorities say Marcano worked and lived at the Arden Villas where Caballero was also employed as a maintenance worker.

Investigators say Caballero had expressed an interest in Marcano, but she had repeatedly rebuffed him.

Authorities say the maintenance worker used a master key fob to get into Marcano's apartment on the afternoon she disappeared. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the key fob was used at 4:30 p.m., about half an hour before Marcano would have finished her shift at the apartment complex.

Mina said in a press conference on Monday that Marcano's disappearance is suspicious and detectives suspect foul play.

"We are still doing everything possible we can to find her," Mina said.

ABC Action News' sister station, WPTV, reports that Marcano is a Fort Lauderdale native and was due to board a flight home the day she disappeared. According to WPTV, Marcano's family members have organized their own search for her and are sleeping in their cars in the parking lot of her apartment complex waiting for any news.

"I am out here. I am pounding the beat looking," Marcano's grandfather said.

"This family believes in God, we believe in hope and we have faith," Marcano's aunt said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 407-836-4357.