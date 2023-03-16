Permitless carry bill raises concerns about increased gun violence

Gun owners in Florida may soon be able to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. This raises concerns, especially for those who teach the safe and proper use of firearms.

Scott Grant is the owner of Tactical Decisions and Training. The retired sheriff’s deputy has been teaching a concealed weapons course for more than a decade.

“When we go through class, we explain the difference between a revolver and a semi-automatic,” said Grant.

Grant trains gun owners to safely handle, carry, shoot, and store a firearm, as well as how to comply with the law.

“In our classes, probably 50% of people have never held a firearm. That’s scary because they go to one of these gun stores, buy a gun; it's a three-day wait without a permit. Now they got a gun and ammunition and have absolutely no training,” Grant explained.

Grant said the more gun education someone has, the better.

HB 543 would allow people to carry concealed guns without a license, background check and required training.

Bill sponsor Jay Collins, R-Tampa and Second Amendment advocates believe a concealed weapon license is unnecessary, like a "government permission slip to exercise a constitutional right."

“To be able to drive, we test you on that before we give you a license. To get married, you need a license. To get divorced, if you have a child, you have to take a class. To operate a boat... a firearm is more dangerous than any of those,” Grant said.

ABC Action News reached out to the Florida Police Chiefs Association about their thoughts on permitless carry.

In a statement they said:

“Responsible gun ownership doesn’t begin with the issuance of a government permit. It begins with training in how to safely handle, carry, use, and store a weapon, and it continues with maintaining those competencies while complying with all applicable local, state, and federal laws and regulations. Ultimately, gun safety means that a lawful gun owner who meets the statutory requirements for a concealed weapons permit, whether obtaining one or not, can protect themselves while not compromising the safety of their family, the community, or law enforcement.”

“The Florida Police Chiefs Association supports permitless constitutional carry and looks forward to working with Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature on this important issue.”

A recent poll by the University of North Florida found two-thirds of voters are opposed to the measure.

“If you want to exercise your Second Amendment right, we believe there are certain steps you should be taking for the public good, public safety to demonstrate you’re competent,” said Andy Pelosi.

Andy Pelosi, the executive director of The Campaign To Keep Guns Off Campus, is concerned permitless carry will increase gun violence.

“In states where permitless carry has become the law, we’ve seen a 22% increase in gun homicides. So, we’re concerned, first and foremost about public safety,” Pelosi said.