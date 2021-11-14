Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Parkland activists heal over years while pushing gun reform

items.[0].image.alt
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg speaks during a rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a gun rights case that centers on New York's restrictive gun permit law and whether limits the state has placed on carrying a gun in public violate the Second Amendment. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
David Hogg
Posted at 10:13 AM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 10:13:27-05

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The recent guilty plea by the shooter in the 2018 Parkland school slayings drew some renewed attention to the anti-gun March for Our Lives student movement. It also dredged up personal trauma for many of young activists, though most are now hundreds of miles away at college.

March For Our Lives has evolved into a 300-chapter nationwide organization that helps draft anti-gun legislation and regularly files amicus briefs in gun-related lawsuits.

Some of the original founders have left, taken a step back or moved on to other issues. But nearly four years after the shootings, the twenty-somethings have managed to keep the organization going and youth-led.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information