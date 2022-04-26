Parents: Son's death on Florida ride could've been prevented

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The parents of a 14-year-old Missouri boy who was killed while riding a 430-foot drop-tower ride at a Florida amusement park say their son's death was preventable.
Tyre Sampson's parents sued its owner, manufacturer and landlord on Monday, claiming they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride.
Tyre's mother, Nekia Dodd, said at a news conference in St. Louis Tuesday that the ride in Orlando should be taken down completely as it poses "too much of a risk."
Mother of teen killed on FreeFall drop tower ride in Orlando speaks to press | Press Conference
At a news conference in Orlando, the teen's father, Yarnell Sampson, agreed. The lawsuit says the defendants failed to warn Sampson about the risks.
Father of teen killed on FreeFall drop tower ride in Orlando speaks to press | Press Conference