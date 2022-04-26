Parents: Son's death on Florida ride could've been prevented

Watch
The parents of a 14-year-old Missouri boy who was killed while riding a 430-foot drop-tower ride at a Florida amusement park say their son's death was preventable.
Posted at 4:50 PM, Apr 26, 2022
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The parents of a 14-year-old Missouri boy who was killed while riding a 430-foot drop-tower ride at a Florida amusement park say their son's death was preventable.

Tyre Sampson's parents sued its owner, manufacturer and landlord on Monday, claiming they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride.

Tyre's mother, Nekia Dodd, said at a news conference in St. Louis Tuesday that the ride in Orlando should be taken down completely as it poses "too much of a risk."

At a news conference in Orlando, the teen's father, Yarnell Sampson, agreed. The lawsuit says the defendants failed to warn Sampson about the risks.

