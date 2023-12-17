Over 6 million Floridians will travel during the Christmas holiday, AAA says

TAMPA, Fla. — AAA said Saturday it expects a record breaking number of Floridians to travel during the Christmas holiday season, with over 6 million Floridians to hit the roads and airports.

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said that due to Christmas and New Years Day both falling on Mondays, weekend travel is easier.

The busiest days on the roads are expected to be Saturday, Dec. 23, Thursday, Dec. 28 and Saturday, Dec. 30.

"So if you're looking to take a road trip, you want to leave early if you can, so before lunchtime or even after dinner," said Jenkins.

As far as flying goes, Jenkins said to expect the airports to be crowded.

Around the same time last year, a major winter storm left thousands of Americans stranded at airports across the country.

To be as prepared as possible, Jenkins recommends travelers to invest in travel insurance.

"Maybe people might think they don't need it. But realistically, if you're stuck in the airport, travel insurance can be extremely beneficial," said Jenkins.