ORLANDO, Fla. -- Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night near an Orlando high school that injured three teenage girls.

Officers say three people shot into a crowd of people gathered at Willows Park just a couple of blocks from Evans High School.

Someone called 911 telling dispatchers of the shooting at 3101 Willow Bend Boulevard around 6:15 p.m.

One neighbor told WFTV that three girls were shot in the leg.

"I open my door, run out, I hear 'oh there are kids, kids are shot, kids are shot.' Kids are shot? I'm a nurse. I took off running," said Keniesha Hunt. "They were like 'help me, I don't want to die.' And I'm like 'you're not going to die, you're going to be okay.'"

The girls were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.