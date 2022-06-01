Orlando hotel first in US to add disinfection robot

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando area hotel is adding a new member to its team to help tackle germs.

Melia Orlando Celebration just added a Surfacide UV Disinfection robot.

It's goal is to use hospital-grade UV technology that kills 99% of germs on surfaces and in the air.

"You place the robot inside the room, you close everything there is no personnel out at that moment and only in five minutes," Antonio Baez, Senior Director of Operations at Melia Orlando Celebration said. "So constantly we are cleaning every single room in a rotation mode also during the night we can use for restaurants and common areas."

Melia Orlando Celebration is the first hotel in the U.S. to offer this product.