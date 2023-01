PALM COAST, Fla. — A 21-foot orca whale died after beaching itself in Flagler County Wednesday.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, the orca beached itself just south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast, Florida.

Marine biologists with SeaWorld and Florida Fish and Wildlife Officials also responded to the scene. A necropsy will be performed on the orca.

Officials were using a bulldozer and other equipment to remove the animal's carcass late Wednesday morning.