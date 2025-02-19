Watch Now
Missing Child Alert canceled for 12-year-old Florida boy

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a 12-year-old boy who disappeared from Lake City, Florida, on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement originally said Nodrick Dunning Jr. was last seen in the 200 block of Southeast Gregory Glen.

He was found safe around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.


