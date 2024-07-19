Officials believe 2 Florida children missing since March are 'in danger'

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for two Florida children who authorities believe are in danger.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they are searching for 7-year-old Caden Barber, Jr. and 9-year-old Marina Barber, who disappeared on March 25. They were last seen in the 100 block of Melody Lane in Crawfordville, Florida.

Officials described Caden as a white male who is 65 pounds and 4 feet and 3 inches tall. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Marina was described as a white female who is 100 pounds and 4 feet and 11 inches tall. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials said the children might be accompanied by Tiffany Carroll, who they described as a white female who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and has brown hair and blue eyes.

They added that they might be traveling in a 2014 gray Toyota Camry with North Carolina tag number VDY6102 and could be in the Wake County area of North Carolina.

Because of an ongoing investigation, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office believes the children are in danger.

If you have any information about these children, contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 850-670-8500 or 911.