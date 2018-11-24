OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala woman was shot and killed inside a local Walmart following a domestic argument, police say.

Police say the argument started in the Garden Center, but once inside the store the woman screamed for help. Walmart employees called authorities and tried to intervene, but were unsuccessful. The man then shot the victim and ran away from the scene.

The suspect, a 55-year-old black male, is now in custody after being on the loose. Police say he is being taken to a local hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

1 of 2: The incident began as a domestic argument between a male and female in the Garden Center. Once inside the store, the female screamed for help. Walmart personnel called 911 and attempted to intervene. The male shot the female, fled the scene, and is at large. — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) November 24, 2018

