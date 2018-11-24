Ocala woman shot, killed inside Walmart following domestic argument

4:06 PM, Nov 24, 2018
OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala woman was shot and killed inside a local Walmart following a domestic argument, police say. 

Police say the argument started in the Garden Center, but once inside the store the woman screamed for help. Walmart employees called authorities and tried to intervene, but were unsuccessful. The man then shot the victim and ran away from the scene.

The suspect, a 55-year-old black male, is now in custody after being on the loose. Police say he is being taken to a local hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

 

 

 

No other information was immediately available. 

This is a breaking news story, refresh for updates. 

