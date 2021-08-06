Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Norwegian cruises challenges Florida passenger vaccine law

items.[0].image.alt
Mic Smith/AP
FILE - This Friday, Feb. 26, 2010 file photo shows the cruise ship Celebrity Mercury docked at the South Carolina State Ports Authority passenger terminal in downtown Charleston S.C., after passengers became sick with a stomach bug. According to figures released on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cruise ship passengers are getting sick with a stomach bug less often. Since 1990, the illness rate has fallen from about 29 to 22 per 100,000 passengers. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)
Cruise ship
Posted at 4:54 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 16:54:33-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line is asking a federal judge to block a Florida law prohibiting cruise companies from demanding that passengers show written proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship. Norwegian contended at a hearing Friday the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, jeopardizes the health and safety of passengers and crew and is an unconstitutional infringement on the First Amendment. It also contains a fine of $5,000 per passenger for violations. Florida officials say the law’s aim is to prevent discrimination against passengers who don’t get vaccinated. The judge did not indicate when she would rule.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.