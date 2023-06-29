No rip currents present at time of Ryan Mallett's drowning, Destin fire rescue officials say

DESTIN, Fla. — Fire rescue officials in Destin said there were no rip currents present when former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died in an apparent drowning on Tuesday.

First responders were called to the beach at 2:12 p.m. by someone reporting six people struggling to get back to shore.

Mallett, 35, went under the water and never resurfaced, officials said. He was located by a lifeguard and brought back to shore, where first responders attempted life-saving measures.

Hillsborough County Recent drownings top of mind as thousands head to the beach for 4th of July Keely McCormick

Officials said the flag condition on Tuesday was yellow, a medium hazard, which means moderate surf and/or current conditions.

The beach warning flag system is as follows:



Double red flags: Water closed to public

Single red flag: High hazard, high surf and/or strong currents

Yellow flag: Medium hazard, moderate surf and/or currents

Green flag: Low hazard, calm conditions, exercise caution

Purple flag: Stinging marine life, man o' war, jellyfish, stingrays

According to Destin Fire Rescue, between June 14-25, conditions were either single red or double red due to large surges and life-threatening rip currents. Officials said there were no drownings in Destin during that period.

Officials said on the day Mallett died, there were nearly 19,000 people at the beach, with 1,776 preventative actions by first responders and six people rescued.

2016 Beach Warning Flag Sign -PDF_1 by ABC Action News on Scribd