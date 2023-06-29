Recent drownings top of mind as thousands are expected to hit the beach over holiday weekend

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — At least 11 people have drowned in rip currents along the Gulf Coast in the past two weeks; the most recent on Tuesday afternoon in Destin took the life of a 35-year-old former NFL quarterback.

With those drownings at the top of mind, we're spotlighting the ways to keep you and your family safe on the beach over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Both St. Pete Beach Fire and Clearwater Fire and Rescue told ABC Action News it's crucial to take precautions before you go to the beach. They said everyone needs to be aware of the rip current threat and what to do if you’re caught in one.

St. Pete Beach Fire Chief, Jim Kilpatrick, said, "If you do find yourself in a rip current, the best thing to do is relax and then try to swim parallel to the beach to get away from the rip.”

Swim parallel and yell for help. Chief Kilpatrick explained the beaches will be packed this weekend, so if you’re struggling to swim, try to make yourself known.

"We've had higher than normal tides, we've had a lot of activity in the Gulf and a lot of west winds, and this contributes to the increase of chances of rip currents," Patrick Brafford, the beach lifeguard manager with Clearwater Fire and Rescue, said.

Brafford said they had an increase in rescues last month. That's why he's pushing prevention, to avoid as many rescues this weekend.

Rip currents are hard to spot from the beach, but Chief Kilpatrick said to be on the lookout for seaweed or foam being pulled out into the ocean.

“It'll be a calmness in the water where you'll see waves on one side and waves on the other side of it, then a smoothing of water moving away from the beach,” Chief Kilpatrick said.

This all comes as the Tampa Bay area faces a lifeguard shortage. Both agencies said they have enough staff to handle the influx of people this weekend.

“We're going to try to have eyes everywhere. All of our lifeguard towers are going to be staffed that will be supplemented with five patrol vehicles. We will have two supervisors on duty as well," Branford said.

Chief Kilpatrick said they have all hands on deck this weekend in St. Pete Beach. He said the fire department is partnering with the Coast Guard to ensure they are ready for anything.

