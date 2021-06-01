Watch
Nikki Fried enters race for governor of Florida

Steve Cannon/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019 photo, Agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried speaks in Tallahassee, Fla. While Florida's three independently elected Cabinet members can't sponsor or vote on bills, they hold important leadership roles in state government and each is working with lawmakers to pass legislation. Among Fried's priorities is helping the hungry. A wide ranging food insecurity bill would create a tax credit of up to $5,000 for farmers who donate food to charities. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)
Posted at 1:24 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 14:16:11-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nikki Fried, Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, is running for governor.

Fried officially announced her candidacy on Twitter Tuesday, just hours after the election paperwork was filed with the state.

Fried has been a critic of Governor Ron DeSantis. Earlier on Tuesday, she blasted the governor for signing a bill that bans trans-female athletes in public high school or college from playing in women’s sports.

RELATED: DeSantis signs bill banning transgender athletes from playing on certain teams into law

Fried called the bill "heartless" and said DeSantis was "especially cruel" for signing the bill on the first day of Pride Month.

U.S. Congressman Charlie Crist recently announced his own candidacy for governor. Crist previously served as Florida's governor from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican. Crist then switched his affiliation to Independent then to Democrat.

This story is breaking, stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

