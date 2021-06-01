Nikki Fried enters race for governor of Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nikki Fried, Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, is running for governor.

Fried officially announced her candidacy on Twitter Tuesday, just hours after the election paperwork was filed with the state.

It’s time to break the rigged, corrupt system in Florida with #SomethingNew.



That’s why I’m running for Governor.

Join us at https://t.co/pSDjoC7HWW. pic.twitter.com/Vzb1MnBuSB — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) June 1, 2021

Fried has been a critic of Governor Ron DeSantis. Earlier on Tuesday, she blasted the governor for signing a bill that bans trans-female athletes in public high school or college from playing in women’s sports.

RELATED: DeSantis signs bill banning transgender athletes from playing on certain teams into law

Fried called the bill "heartless" and said DeSantis was "especially cruel" for signing the bill on the first day of Pride Month.

U.S. Congressman Charlie Crist recently announced his own candidacy for governor. Crist previously served as Florida's governor from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican. Crist then switched his affiliation to Independent then to Democrat.

This story is breaking, stay with ABC Action News for the latest.