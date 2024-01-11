New College of Florida announces new 2-year associates degree program

SARASOTA, Fla. — The controversial New College of Florida has announced a new two-year liberal arts degree, and it will be open to students anywhere through distance learning.

According to the school, after a student completes the A.A. degree, they will then have the option to earn a four-year bachelor of arts degree in liberal arts by attending classes either online or in person.

New College of Florida was taken over by the state as part of what Republican Governor Ron DeSantis described as his war on woke in higher education.

Since then, the school has undergone a number of controversial changes, including the firing of its previous president, the elimination of its diversity and inclusion office, and the hiring of a new president.

The new A.A. degree program starts in the spring semester.