Nebraska Senator Dr. Ben Sasse unanimously selected for University of Florida's president-elect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Nebraska Senator Dr. Ben Sasse was officially selected to become the University of Florida's president-elect Tuesday.

The University of Florida Board of Trustees unanimously voted Sasse for the position during a 10 a.m. meeting.

The announcement was made on Twitter — 26 days after the University of Florida Presidential Search Committee first recommended Sasse.

According to his bio, Sasse earned a Ph.D. from Yale University and a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University. Sasse spent five years as president of Midland University, and he was also a faculty member at the University of Texas at Austin.

Senator Sasse was one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. He's expected to step down from the Senate by the end of the year to assume the UF job.