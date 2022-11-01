Watch Now
Nebraska Senator Dr. Ben Sasse unanimously selected for University of Florida's president-elect

Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., listens during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Sasse is the sole finalist to become the president of the University of Florida, the school said Thursday, and the GOP senator has indicated that he will take the job. That means he could resign in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Posted at 2:41 PM, Nov 01, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Nebraska Senator Dr. Ben Sasse was officially selected to become the University of Florida's president-elect Tuesday.

The University of Florida Board of Trustees unanimously voted Sasse for the position during a 10 a.m. meeting.

The announcement was made on Twitter — 26 days after the University of Florida Presidential Search Committee first recommended Sasse.

According to his bio, Sasse earned a Ph.D. from Yale University and a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University. Sasse spent five years as president of Midland University, and he was also a faculty member at the University of Texas at Austin.

Senator Sasse was one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. He's expected to step down from the Senate by the end of the year to assume the UF job.

