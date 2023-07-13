Nearly 7-foot alligator bites Florida man in leg while out walking

A nearly 7-foot alligator attacked a man while he was taking a walk Thursday morning.

Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said deputies arrived at the Forest Glen and Golf Course community after receiving a call about the incident. The man was walking on Jungle Plum Drive around 5 a.m. when the alligator bit his leg.

The first deputy to arrive administered first aid to the victim, while a second deputy spotted the gator heading towards a lake nearby. The victim was then flown in a helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

Since the deputy kept an eye on the gator, they were able to help a trapper locate it.

The trapper then apprehended the gator, which was a female that measured six feet nine inches, and removed it from the area.

CCSO added that it's alligator mating season, so people should be extra cautious when near bodies of water and vegetation that could host a gator's nest. It's unknown, however, if the female gator who bit the victim had a nest where the attack took place.