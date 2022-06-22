Nearly 18-foot python breaks record for largest discovered in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. — The Conservancy of Southwest Florida announced Wednesday it discovered and captured a nearly 18-foot Burmese python, the largest python ever found in Florida.

The female python weighed 215 pounds and was found digesting hoof cores from an adult, white-tailed deer, presumably the female python's last meal.

Another record-breaking discovery was the number of eggs the python was carrying. According to the Conservancy, she was carrying 122 developing eggs, setting a new limit for the highest number of eggs a female python can produce in a breeding cycle.

Research data collected from the University of Florida has documented 24 species of mammals, 47 species of birds, and 2 reptile species from the stomachs of pythons.