National Guard to assist with Florida prison staffing shortages after Gov. DeSantis issues executive order

Governor DeSantis issued an executive order on Friday to activate the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections in state prisons.

In a statement released by the Governor's office, DeSantis said the order was issued in an effort to reduce overtime and provide temporary relief to correctional officers. During the 2022 legislative session, Governor DeSantis approved pay increases for corrections officers in hopes of increasing recruitment and retention.

DeSantis said the pay increases and incentives have shown signs of success, with the FDC gaining nearly 640 new officers compared to losing over 450 officers in the same amount of time before.

According to DeSantis, the executive order will address officer vacancies on a temporary, short-term basis while the FDC continues to deal with staffing shortages.

