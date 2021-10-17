Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds

items.[0].image.alt
John Raoux/AP
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the LUCY spacecraft lifts off from Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Lucy, will observe Trojan asteroids, a unique family of asteroids that orbit the sun in front of and behind Jupiter. (AP Photo/(John Raoux)
APTOPIX Asteroid Chaser
Posted at 10:33 AM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 10:33:00-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft named Lucy has rocketed into the sky with diamonds on a 12-year quest to explore a record-setting eight asteroids. Lucy blasted off before dawn Saturday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The rocket is sending Lucy on a roundabout journey to the Trojan asteroids near Jupiter. These mysterious space rocks swarming in Jupiter's orbit are thought to be the pristine leftovers of planetary formation.

This is the first mission ever headed their way.

Lucy will travel nearly 4 billion miles before reaching its eighth and final target in 2033.

The spacecraft has a disc made of lab-grown diamonds for one of its science instruments.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information