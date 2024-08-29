Naples mayor arrested on DUI charge, accused of following couple

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Police Department has released a police report following the arrest of Mayor Teresa Heitmann Wednesday night.

According to the police department's report, a sergeant responded to the scene of a possible intoxicated driver claiming to be the mayor of Naples on Wednesday, August 28th. When the sergeant arrived, he said he recognized Heitmann as she leaned on her silver Porsche.

Officers on the scene confirmed that they witnessed Heitmann physically controlling her car.

The report stated that as the sergeant informed Heitmann that she was standing in front of someone else's home, she rolled her eyes and asked what was happening. The responding sergeant also noted the smell of alcohol on the mayor's breath while she was speaking - along with glassy, watery eyes and "had slowed, slurred speech consistent with being intoxicated."

Field sobriety exercises were then conducted on Heitman.

According to the report, Heitmann could not follow a pen test, so the sergeant had to restart the exercises. The mayor was also asked to complete a walk-and-turn, but she was unable to maintain the starting position.

"Heitmann would lose balance and have to step out of the starting position to prevent herself from falling. Heitmann could not start or attempt to complete the exercise without using her arms for balance. Heitmann could not complete the exercise without asking multiple questions. Sgt. Martinez gave Heitmann numerous attempts at the Walk and Turn."

According to the report, Heitmann was also asked to complete a one-leg stand.

"Heitmann could not hold her foot of the ground for more than six seconds and would stop the exercises whenever her foot touched the ground. Heitmann could not attempt the exercises without using her arms for balance."

The Naples Police Department said Heitmann completed two breath samples, which resulted in a blood alcohol content of 0.155 and 0.169, double the legal limit in Florida.

Heitmann was arrested and charged with DUI. The Collier County Sheriff's Office said Heitmann was released on a $500 bond.

Heitmann won re-election in March of this year by 22 votes, a margin that forced a recount.