Multiple Powerball tickets worth at least $50k sold in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — While a lucky Californian owns the golden lottery ticket worth more than $2 billion, at least 26 Floridians have won at least $50,000 through the Powerball lottery.
Three Florida Powerball tickets were worth at least $1 million. One Powerball ticket sold in Poinciana at K&M Drugs hit for $2 million. Two Powerball tickets sold in Wellington and Deerfield Beach were worth $1 million apiece.
Four Florida Powerball tickets were worth $100,000 and were sold at the following locations:
- Publix, located at 10601 U.S. Highway 441 in Leesburg
- Sun Food, located at 1009 Hunter Road in Okeechobee
- Circle K, located at 901 West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale
- Publix, located at 15265 Collier Boulevard in Naples
Mulitple Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were also sold at the following locations in Florida:
- Thorntons, located at 1351 34th Street North in St. Petersburg
- Publix, located at 7375 West Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach
- Publix, located at 2300 Griffin Road in Lakeland
- 7-Eleven, located at 7405 Redbug Lake Road in Oviedo
- Circle K, located at 2919 Coastal Highway in Saint Augustine
- Publix, located at 13121 Paul J Doherty Parkway in Fort Myers
- Publix, located at 2031 Bay Street in Sarasota
- 7-Eleven, located at 7605 Sinclair Road in Kissimmee
- Speedway, located at 1241 North Tamiami Trail in Nokomis
- 7-Eleven, located at 2605 Wooleright Road in Boynton Beach
- Publix, located at 8833 Tamiami Trail North in Naples
- Daybreak Market & Fuel 3, located at 19701 Cochran Boulevard in Port Charlotte
- Apex Pharmacy, located at 6110 West Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach
- Skylake Discount Liquors, located at 1664 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive in Miami Gardens
- Hunt Club Market, located at 241 North Hunt Club Boulevard in Longwood
- Publix, located at 15729 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines
- Circle K, located at 12995 North U.S. Highway 441 in Citra
- 7-Eleven, located at 1721 North Honore Avenue in Sarasota
- Sunshine, located at 5298 Copans Road in Margate