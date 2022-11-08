Watch Now
Multiple Powerball tickets worth at least $50k sold in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — While a lucky Californian owns the golden lottery ticket worth more than $2 billion, at least 26 Floridians have won at least $50,000 through the Powerball lottery.

Three Florida Powerball tickets were worth at least $1 million. One Powerball ticket sold in Poinciana at K&M Drugs hit for $2 million. Two Powerball tickets sold in Wellington and Deerfield Beach were worth $1 million apiece.

Four Florida Powerball tickets were worth $100,000 and were sold at the following locations:

  • Publix, located at 10601 U.S. Highway 441 in Leesburg
  • Sun Food, located at 1009 Hunter Road in Okeechobee 
  • Circle K, located at 901 West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale
  • Publix, located at 15265 Collier Boulevard in Naples 

Mulitple Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were also sold at the following locations in Florida:

  • Thorntons, located at 1351 34th Street North in St. Petersburg 
  • Publix, located at 7375 West Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach 
  • Publix, located at 2300 Griffin Road in Lakeland 
  • 7-Eleven, located at 7405 Redbug Lake Road in Oviedo 
  • Circle K, located at 2919 Coastal Highway in Saint Augustine 
  • Publix, located at 13121 Paul J Doherty Parkway in Fort Myers 
  • Publix, located at 2031 Bay Street in Sarasota 
  • 7-Eleven, located at 7605 Sinclair Road in Kissimmee 
  • Speedway, located at 1241 North Tamiami Trail in Nokomis 
  • 7-Eleven, located at 2605 Wooleright Road in Boynton Beach 
  • Publix, located at 8833 Tamiami Trail North in Naples
  • Daybreak Market & Fuel 3, located at 19701 Cochran Boulevard in Port Charlotte 
  • Apex Pharmacy, located at 6110 West Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach 
  • Skylake Discount Liquors, located at 1664 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive in Miami Gardens 
  • Hunt Club Market, located at 241 North Hunt Club Boulevard in Longwood 
  • Publix, located at 15729 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines 
  • Circle K, located at 12995 North U.S. Highway 441 in Citra 
  • 7-Eleven, located at 1721 North Honore Avenue in Sarasota 
  • Sunshine, located at 5298 Copans Road in Margate 
