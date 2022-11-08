Multiple Powerball tickets worth at least $50k sold in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — While a lucky Californian owns the golden lottery ticket worth more than $2 billion, at least 26 Floridians have won at least $50,000 through the Powerball lottery.

Three Florida Powerball tickets were worth at least $1 million. One Powerball ticket sold in Poinciana at K&M Drugs hit for $2 million. Two Powerball tickets sold in Wellington and Deerfield Beach were worth $1 million apiece.

Four Florida Powerball tickets were worth $100,000 and were sold at the following locations:



Publix, located at 10601 U.S. Highway 441 in Leesburg

Sun Food, located at 1009 Hunter Road in Okeechobee

Circle K, located at 901 West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale

Publix, located at 15265 Collier Boulevard in Naples

Mulitple Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were also sold at the following locations in Florida:

