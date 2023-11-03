Mother remembers girl killed when a tree fell on her as 'friendly and happy'

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The mother of a 9-year-old girl who died when a tree fell on her last weekend spoke to WPTV by telephone Thursday, remembering her daughter as her little princess who is now her little angel.

Christin Anderson said her daughter Luna and several friends were playing on an obstacle course strap attached to two large palm trees when one of the trees fell and landed on top of Luna.

It happened Sunday inside the Smith Farm gated community in the Lake Worth area.

The trees appeared to be healthy and stable, but there was some rotting inside that wasn't visible.

WPTV/Courtesy of Christin Anderson

"A nurse and a firefighter are our neighbors and they arrived first on the scene," Anderson told WPTV. "And there was another child unconscious, and they woke him up and then they started working on my daughter. And they yelled at me to get away. 'Get away. Get Christin away.' Because they knew my daughter was not OK."

Luna was taken to Delray Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Two other children were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, an 8-year-old boy suffered minor injuries. The condition of the other child has not been released.

Anderson said Luna was her bundle of joy. She said Luna loved her best friend and baby brother TJ.

Courtesy of Christin Anderson Luna Anderson is seen here on the beach with her brother TJ.

"Luna (was) so smart and so creative," Anderson said. "Luna was athletic. She was a go-getter. She was so smart. She never studied for spelling tests but would get 100%. Luna was friendly and happy."

A GoFundMe page in memory of Luna has been created to help the family with funeral costs.