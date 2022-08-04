Morgan & Morgan file lawsuit against Equifax over inaccurate credit scores

Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit against Equifax over inaccurate credit scores on Wednesday, a day after the company said a "coding issue" was to blame for the wrong scores.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Nydia Jenkins of Jacksonville, claims Equifax provided a car dealership with a score that was off by 130 points when she applied for an auto loan.

The suit claims Jenkins was pre-approved for her loan but, in early April, was denied because of the inaccurate score. As a result, the lawsuit said she was forced to apply for another loan with less favorable rates.

According to the lawsuit, Jenkins expected to pay an estimated $350 monthly with the original loan. Under her current loan, the lawsuit said she pays $252 bi-weekly.

A press release said the lawsuit aimed to compel Equifax to pay back the revenue it made by selling inaccurate scores.

Morgan & Morgan attorneys John Morgan and John Yanchunis issued the following statement:

“In the modern economy, millions of Americans rely on credit to make the most important purchases of their lives, from homes to cars to appliances and everything in between. This lawsuit alleges that Equifax failed to live up to its responsibility as one of America’s major credit reporting agencies by providing inaccurate information on millions of Americans. We believe that many of the people impacted – some of whom may still be unaware of what happened – suffered severe financial consequences. We will hold Equifax accountable for these alleged failures and win justice for everyone impacted.”





Read the full lawsuit below.

Jenkins v. Equifax - Complaint by ABC Action News on Scribd